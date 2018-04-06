Police blotter for April 13

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Rickie G Haines, 38, of 70 Sims Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with misuse of plate, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- David Latham, 62, of 110 High St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Victoria A. Mcallister, 45, of 371 Emmett St., Apt. U20, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with failure to obey control signal.
- Alajah Jordan Oquendo, 22, of 269 Sylvan Ave., Apt. 2, Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and evading responsibility.
- Jose Pedraza, 21, of 58 Garfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, and traveling unreasonably fast.
- Anthony J Sanmartin, 18, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, and operation of a motor vehicle by a person 18 years or older who doesn’t have a license, without an adult instruction permit.
- Aleksander Zygmunt, 38, of 128 Dara Dr., Colchester, was arrested on Monday, March 26, and charged with failure to obey control signal.
- Robert V. Corona, 30, of 632 Bucks Hill Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, March 27, and charged with failure to obey control signal, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- Roderick Mack, 44, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, March 27, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Luis Daniel Rodriguez, 18, of 35 Charlene Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, March 27, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- James Santaniello, 61, of 34 Central St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 27, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, unsafe backing, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Robert J. Sokolowski, 46, of 42 Fairview Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, March 27, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle. In another incident on the same day, Sokolowski was also charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Kathleen M. Beliveau, 56, of 96 Glenwood Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, March 28, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In two separate incidents on the same day, Beliveau was also charged with two more counts for second degree failure to appear.
- Bryanna Taylor Livingston, 18, of 325 Johnson Ave., Meriden, was arrested on Wednesday, March 28, and charged with simple trespassing.
- Michael Pahl, 30, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 28, and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, and assault on a victim aged 60 or older.
- Anderson Santiago-Justini, 19, of 70 Boardman St., Apt. C6, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, March 28, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Daniel Blancato, 36, of 64 Horse Plain Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with second degree failure to appear. In three additional incidents on the same day, Blancato was also charged with three counts of violation of probation.
- Jonathan Burhans, 25, of 44 Northern Tr., Southbury, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and failure to obey a stop sign.
- Francis Michael Carisio, 31, of 13 Jasmine Ln., Wolcott, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with violation of probation.
- Alexandra R. Carroll, 23, of 253 Main St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspicion, and following too closely.
- Matthew Coan-Graves, 25, of 28 School St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with injury or risk of injury or impairing the morals of a child, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
- Kevin Garcia, 32, of 106 Rockwell Ave., Apt. 1N, New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Roderick Mack, 44, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and violation of a protective order.
- David Michaud, 28, of 826 Pine St., Apt. 9, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with second degree breach of peace, violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.
- Andrew James Moser, 34, of 33 Morris Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, and charged with fourth degree larceny.
- Ronald Bartoli, 52, of 705 Lake Ave., Apt. 68, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 30, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Lisa Mellow-Kozikowski, 51, of 29 Misty Meadow Rd., Burlington, was arrested on Friday, March 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Michael S. Wilkins, 25, of 88 Park St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 30, and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
- Alexander Dickey, 26, of 135 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, March 31, and charged with third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
- Robert Joseph Dougherty, 55, of 24 Maple St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, March 31, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.
- Roderick Mack, 44, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested on Saturday, March 31, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Joan G. Lebrun, 80, of 333 PO Box 512 Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Sunday, April 1, and charged with failure to grant right of way on a left turn.
- Angel Orellana-Aleman, 30, of 14 Lois St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 1, and charged with failure to obey control signal, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than motorcycle without license.