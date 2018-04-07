Martin meets with Home Builders and Remodelers group

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) welcomed representatives of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of CT, Inc. to the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on April 3. ‘Members of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association play such an important role in our state’s economy,’ Martin said in a press release from Senate Republicans. ‘The home construction and renovation industry also serves as a bellwether for the fiscal health and direction our state is heading. We really need to take the time to listen to what they say about the state’s business climate and ways the legislature is hurting or could be helping to improve things. Their insight is invaluable.’ Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.

