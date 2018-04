On Wednesday, April 11, Shepard Meadows is having a fundraiser at American Legion Post #2 to benefit its ” Operation Warrior Horse ” program. The program is equine therapy for those service members suffering with PTS/TBI. Proceeds will go toward scholarships that will allow applicants to take program free of charge. The fundraiser will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 adults, $5 for 5 to 12 years old, and free for 5 and under free.

