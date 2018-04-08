Fire report for April 6

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

March 23

146 Main St., cover assignment, standby, moveup

131 North Main St., smoke or odor removal.

1 Laurel Place, gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Washington Street and Garden Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

24 Swanson Dr., lock-out.

1019 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Pine Street and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

March 24

6 Ridgecrest Lane, lock-out.

284 North Main St.,assist police or other governmental agency.

33 Jacobs St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

1 Divinity St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

Goodwin Street and Woodland Street power line down.

284 North Main St., public service assistance, other.

March 25

Maple Street and Woodland Street, dispatched and cancelled en route.

75 High St., good intent call, other.

131 North Main St., municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm.

March 26

700 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

201 North St., lock-out.

205 Jerome Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

120 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Stewart Street and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

77 Paul St., lock-out.

160 West Washington St., cooking fire, confined to container.

61 East Main St., building fire.

380 King St., uintentional transmission of alarm, other.

March 27

154 Meadow St., overpressure rupture of steam pipe or pipeline.

Maiden Lane, unauthorized burning.

51 Broderick Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Falls Brook Road and Jerome Avenue, power line down.

134 Jerome Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

196 High St., alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional.

187 Blakelsee St., lock-out.

24 Conlon St., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

March 28

Battisto Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Matthews Street and Terryville Avenue, Electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other

386 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

52 William St, dispatched and cancelled en route.

Quail Hollow Lane and Camp Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

100 Glen Eagle Dr., good intent call, other.

51 Broderick Rd., chemical hazard (no spill or leak).

89 West St., unauthorized burning.

Brook Street and Stafford Avenue, outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

109 Goodwin St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

52 Sheila Ct., dispatched and cancelled en route.

March 29

55 Gaylord St.,

21 Tuttle Rd.