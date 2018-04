Obituaries: Lillian Jakubiak

Lillian (Morehouse, Lockhart) Jakubiak, 93, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Bristol, CT passed away Feb. 1, 2018. Prior to retiring to West Palm Beach she worked at General Electic for 28 years. She is survived by her husband Joseph Jakubiak, children Donald Lockhart wife Marsha, Brenda Colombo husband Richard, Kip Lockhart wife Linda, Charles Lockhart, grandchildren Holly Goodwin, Brian Lockhart, Amy Lyons, Chad Lockhart, Erin Marin,10 great-grandchildren, brothers Norman, Russell, and William Morehouse, sister Barbara Gorneau. She was predeceased by her first husband Elmer Lockhart, 3 sisters Mary, Leona, Rowena, 5 brothers Otho, Elwood, Philip, Keith, Glenwood.

