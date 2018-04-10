Bartok reaches financial threshold for campaign in 77th

The Elect Laura Bartok campaign announced last month that it has reached all thresholds to qualify for the Citizen’s Election Program (CEP), Connecticut’s campaign financing system.

Laura Bartok is seeking a seat in the 77th district, which is currently held by Republican Cara Pavalock-D’Amato. Former councilor Kevin Fuller, also a Democrat, has announced his candidacy in the 77th as well.

According to a press release from the campaign, it reported over $5,600 from individual contributions with over 170 contributors who reside in Bristol, more than enough to qualify her for public financing.

To qualify, the press release said, a candidate for state representative must raise a minimum of $5,100 in amounts ranging from $5 up to $250 and a minimum of 150 contributors from within the City of Bristol.

“The amount of support we have received in just a matter of weeks is remarkable,” Bartok said in a statement. “I am extremely honored by all the people who have reached out to say they are excited to see me run again and ask how they can help the campaign.”

“It took us just 2 and a half weeks to meet the local contributions goal, and another week to raise the rest of the money to reach the $5,100. The fact that we met the same thresholds to qualify for CEP in almost half the time as two years ago tells me that people remember my campaign and what we stood for, and they believe I am the one who can bring real change to get our city and state back on track. Now that we know we’ll be eligible for CEP I look forward to focusing my attention on winning the Democratic Party’s nomination on May 29th and getting my message out to the voters,” said Bartok in the press release

“With the current climate in the state, I think it is really important that elected officials go to Hartford willing to work together instead of majority and minority party members pointing their fingers and passing the blame,” stated Bartok in the news release. “One of the things I heard the most while out door-knocking two years ago was that people are happy to see a young person running. There are far too many career politicians and lawyers in the legislature and I know much more would get done if it was truly a citizen legislature, representing the middle class.”

Laura Bartok, a lifelong resident of Bristol, is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University’s bachelor’s social work program and received a masters from the University of Connecticut’s School of Social Work’s Advanced Standing Policy Practice Sequence. She currently works in Hartford at the Connecticut General Assembly as an outreach coordinator, and is running for the office of state representative in Bristol’s 77th district which includes the Bristol Eastern High School, Edgewood, Mountain View, and Northeast School voting locations.