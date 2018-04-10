Mayor signs proclamation in honor of Library Week

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu issued a proclamation this week In Recognition of National Library Week 2018.

A press release said National Library Week (April 8- 14, 2018) is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all. The theme for 2018 National Library Week is “Libraries Lead,” and American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland will serve as 2018 National Library Week Honorary Chair.

National Library Week 2018 will mark the 60th Anniversary of the first event, sponsored in 1958. This national celebration is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate every year in National Library Week.

In her proclamation, the press release said, Zoppo-Sassu encourages “all residents to visit the library this week and explore what’s available at your library, engage with your librarians, and use your library card.”

The Bristol Public Library is located at 5 High Street in Bristol. For information please contact the library at (860) 584-7787. The Manross Memorial Library, located at 260 Central St. in Forestville, may be contacted at (860) 584-7790.