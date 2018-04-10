Obituaries: Andre Joseph St. Laurent

Andre Joseph St. Laurent, 80, of Terryville, husband of Frances (Bouchard) St. Laurent, passed away Sunday April 8, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Andre was born in Quebec, Canada April 25, 1931, son of the late Armond and Appolina (Lambert) St. Laurent. Andre was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and among the many medals he received were the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Metal, National Defense Service Metal and the Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals.

Besides his wife he leaves: his daughter Susan Nadeau and her husband Yves of Thomaston; his sister, Lucy Madison, of WA; his granddaughters, Sarah Feltham and her husband Steven, Michelle Nguyen and her husband Dien and Rebecca Allain and her husband Garrett; his great grandsons, Garren and Gavin Allain. Andre was predeceased by his daughter Donna Marie St. Laurent.

A private gravesite service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

