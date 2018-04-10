Obituaries: David Alan Kucharski

David Alan Kucharski, 50, of Bristol, passed away Saturday April 7, 2018 at home.

Dave was born October 11, 1967 in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of Sandra (Jensen) Kucharski of Terryville and the late Stanley R. Kucharski. He was employed by James J. Rybczyk Plumbing and Heating of Bristol.

Besides his mother he is survived by his brother, Barry Kucharski of Terryville; his sister Christine Brown and her husband Michael of South Hamilton, MA; his niece, Rebecca and nephew, William.

Funeral services are private.