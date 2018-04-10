Obituaries: Stacey Porrini Clingan

Stacey Porrini Clingan, 42, of Bristol, CT passed away upon sunrise on Monday, March 27, 2018, at UConn Hospital after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born December 1, 1975 at Bristol Hospital, the daughter of John and Deborah (Centoni) Porrini. Stacey graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1993 and from the University of Maine in 1997. Stacey was a devout member of Saint Anthony’s Church. She married William Clingan in Bristol, CT on July 20, 2000. Stacey taught for almost 20 years in Bristol at both Ellen P. Hubbel and Greene Hills Schools. She missed minimal time from school throughout her battle until she was hospitalized. Even then, she continued to complete her report cards from her hospital bed because “she knew her kids best”. Stacey is survived by her husband William Clingan, her beloved children: Donovan and Olivia and furbaby Reece; parents: John (“Butch”) and Debbie Porrini; sister and brother-in-law: Jill and Jordan Tuttle; brother and sister-in-love: Christopher and Kate (Spriegel) and fur-nephews Cabo and Union; In-laws: MaryBeth and Gus Gonzales, Kevin Gonzales, Bob Clingan and Amanda Hess; aunts and uncles: JoAnn and Bob Calcinari, Rickey Centoni and Gail Sullivan, Jerry and Maggie Daniels, Michael Daniels, Suzanne and Ron Kitts and “Auntie” Cindy Scarpati as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Big Jim and Glenna Centoni, Gerald and Mary Daniels and John and Theresa Porrini. Many would agree that Stacey was already an angel on earth. She was loved by so many and touched the lives of her students as well as their parents. In her spare time Stacey enjoyed watching her children thrive in sports, attending country music concerts, cooking, baking, watching her soaps and reading. One of Stacey’s favorite things was hosting family and friends, her door was always revolving. Up until her last breaths, she always made sure everyone around her was taken care of and comfortable. Stacey’s years of hard work and dedication were recognized through inductions into the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame and the Bristol Tramps, as well as nominations for Teacher of the Year. Stacey was surrounded by her family and close friends when she passed. She was provided the best of care by Dr. Susan Tannenbaum and the Staff at UConn Health. Stacey and her family were also well cared for by the Staff at Greene Hills School through their support and countless home-made meals and visits. Calling hours were on Monday, April 2nd from 4:00 – 8:00pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol, CT. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, April 3rd at 11:30am at Saint Anthony’s Church, 111 School Street, Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Clingan/Porrini family graciously requests that donations be made to the Clingan Children’s Fund at 72 Tiffany Lane, Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

