Obituaries: Vincent J. Lombardi

Vincent J. Lombardi, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday evening, April 6, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Germaine “Gerry” (Veilleux) Lombardi.

Vincent was born on October 9, 1929 in Bristol the son of the late Bartholomew and Rose (Peterman) Lombardi and was a lifelong resident. He retired after 36 ½ years with Associated Spring as a tool & die setter. Vincent enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, Italian cookies, papoose bread and a big bowl of pasta fagioli for a Friday dinner with his family.

Most of all was his love for his family and besides his wife, he leaves his children and their spouses, Carolyn DiVenere (John) of Bristol, John Lombardi (Barbara) of Bristol, Michael Lombardi (Kim) of Littleton, NH, Thomas Lombardi (Tami) of Bristol and Anthony “Tony” Lombardi (Marcia) of Bristol; sisters Jean Wilson and Rose Marie Hassam, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Vincent was predeceased by his son Vincent J. Lombardi, Jr., and brothers Carmine and Rocco Lombardi.

The Lombardi family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with visitation at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. St. Francis de Sales at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Autism Families CONNECTicut, Inc., P.O. Box 370162, West Hartford, CT 06137 (www.autismfamilies.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Vincent’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.