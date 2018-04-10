Students in Bristol high schools invited to apply for scholarship

The Pat & Bob Wollenberg Scholarship Fund for Special Education at Main Street Community Foundation is seeking applications through May 4, 2018. Students who graduated from Bristol Central High School, Bristol Eastern High School or St. Paul Catholic High School, have completed at least one year of college and are pursuing a bachelor’s degree in a declared major of Special Education or a Master’s Degree in Special Education are eligible to apply. Two scholarships at $2,500 each will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year.

To view all eligibility criteria and requirements, and to apply for the scholarship, visit MSCFScholarships.CommunityForce.com and search for the Pat & Bob Wollenberg Scholarship Fund for Special Education.

The Pat & Bob Wollenberg Scholarship Fund for Special Education was established in 2018 by longtime Bristol residents Pat and Bob Wollenberg. The Wollenbergs’ interest in assisting students pursuing a career in special education are rooted in personal experience. An autistic family member and Pat’s involvement in education have carved a special place in their hearts for adults and children who are challenged intellectually, emotionally, or physically.

For more information on this scholarship, contact Samantha Rajotte, Communications Manager at Main Street Community Foundation, at 860.583.6363 or samantha@mainstreetfoundation.org.