Bristol students heading to Invention Convention

The Connecticut Invention Convention, an award-winning nonprofit organization providing invention education to students across the state, today announced that 829 students will advance to the State Finals, which will take place on Saturday, April 28 at the Gampel Pavilion at University of Connecticut’s Storrs Campus. Students were chosen from among a group of more than 1,500 who participated in the Regional Competitions
This year’s state finalists represent more than 200 Connecticut schools and 120 towns.
Following the April 28 State Finals Competition, a group of students will advance to participate in The STEMIE Coalition’s National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo.
Students Advancing from Bristol:
Lily Kirk, Edgewood School, 4, Bristol
Emily Valentine, Edgewood School, 5, Bristol
Grace Higgins, Edgewood School, 5, Bristol
Janessa Figueroa, Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School, 5, Bristol
Molly Moher, Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School, 5, Bristol
Maggie Palamar, Glastonbury-East Hartford Elementary Magnet School, 4, Bristol
Cole Chaivanik, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 4, Bristol
Jayden Colon, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol
Dylan Prince, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol
Allison Aparo, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol
Aaron Burke, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol
Jaxson Koczur, Mountain View School, 5, Bristol
Jose Burgos, Mountain View School, 5, Bristol
Samuel Hayman, Mountain View School, 5, Bristol
Alyssa Jabs, South Side School, 4, Bristol
Agatha Korba, South Side School, 4, Bristol
Ryan Bogli, South Side School, 4, Bristol
Emily Walls, South Side School, 4, Bristol
Aviva Reisner, St. Joseph School, K, Bristol
Tori Testa, West Bristol Elementary School, 5, Bristol