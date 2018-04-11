Bristol students heading to Invention Convention

The Connecticut Invention Convention, an award-winning nonprofit organization providing invention education to students across the state, today announced that 829 students will advance to the State Finals, which will take place on Saturday, April 28 at the Gampel Pavilion at University of Connecticut’s Storrs Campus. Students were chosen from among a group of more than 1,500 who participated in the Regional Competitions

This year’s state finalists represent more than 200 Connecticut schools and 120 towns.

Following the April 28 State Finals Competition, a group of students will advance to participate in The STEMIE Coalition’s National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo.

Students Advancing from Bristol:

Lily Kirk, Edgewood School, 4, Bristol

Emily Valentine, Edgewood School, 5, Bristol

Grace Higgins, Edgewood School, 5, Bristol

Janessa Figueroa, Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School, 5, Bristol

Molly Moher, Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary School, 5, Bristol

Maggie Palamar, Glastonbury-East Hartford Elementary Magnet School, 4, Bristol

Cole Chaivanik, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 4, Bristol

Jayden Colon, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol

Dylan Prince, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol

Allison Aparo, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol

Aaron Burke, Ivy Drive Elementary School, 5, Bristol

Jaxson Koczur, Mountain View School, 5, Bristol

Jose Burgos, Mountain View School, 5, Bristol

Samuel Hayman, Mountain View School, 5, Bristol

Alyssa Jabs, South Side School, 4, Bristol

Agatha Korba, South Side School, 4, Bristol

Ryan Bogli, South Side School, 4, Bristol

Emily Walls, South Side School, 4, Bristol

Aviva Reisner, St. Joseph School, K, Bristol

Tori Testa, West Bristol Elementary School, 5, Bristol