Obituaries: Mitchell Swiridowsky

Mitchell Swiridowsky, 50, of Terryville, passed away Sunday April 8, 2018 at his home.

Mitchell was born September 21, 1967 in Waterbury, Ct, son of Roy and Jacqueline (Gendron) Swiridowsky of Torrington. He loved fishing, the outdoors and animals.

Besides his parents he is survived by a daughter, Jordon Swiridowsky of Schenectady, NY, his sisters, Terri-Leigh Chabot and her husband Ed of NC, Alice Swiridowsky-Muckle and her husband Ed of Terryville and Sandra Swiridowsky of Waterbury.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.