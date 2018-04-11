Obituaries: Robert E. Norton

Robert E. Norton, 97, of Bristol, widow of Frances (Butnoris) Norton, died on Monday (April 9, 2018) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Robert was born in Bristol on April 4, 1921 and was a son of the late Arthur and Helen (Carrier) Norton. A lifelong Bristol resident, he served in the United States Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic during World War II. He spent his working life as an automotive mechanic at his own gas station businesses in Bristol and at Wasley Buick before retiring. He could be seen at the Pine Street Dunkin Donuts and enjoyed his scratch tickets and trips to Mohegan Sun. Robert is survived by two children: Robert Norton and wife, Erin, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Cheryl Schmidt and husband, Paul of Bristol; a brother, Ernest Norton of Quincy, MA; three sisters, Pearl McIntyre, Shirley Guerriero, and Nancy McGinn all of Bristol; two grandchildren: Donald Norton, and Kayla Ann Krajewski and husband, Patrick; three great-grandchildren: Madison Krajewski, and Ethan and Hudson Norton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Donald Norton. Military funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Veteran’s Council, PO Box 2634, Bristol, CT 06011-2634. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

