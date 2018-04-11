Obituaries: Shayna Lynn Ciccio, infant

Shayna Lynn Ciccio, precious infant daughter of Joshua and Samantha (Aszklar) Ciccio, passed unexpectedly on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Shayna was born in Bristol on Monday, February 12, 2018. Besides her parents, she leaves her sister Morgan Natasha Ciccio, age 7 and her brother Luke Owen Ciccio age 3; maternal grandparents “Papa” David Aszklar, “Oma” Kimberlee Aszklar, “Ma” Kerry Barton and “J.J.” Loren LeBlanc; paternal grandparents Salvatore Ciccio, Jr.; maternal great grandmother Ginny Barton; paternal great grandparents “Grandpa Cheech” Salvatore Ciccio, Sr., Marilyn Ciccio and Mary Cook; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Shayna was predeceased by her paternal grandmother “Nana” Susan (Ostroski) Ciccio.

The Ciccio family invites all friends and loved ones to calling hours on Saturday, April 14, 2018 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Donations may be made through the family’s GoFundMe link below. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Shayna’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.