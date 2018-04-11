Obituaries: William. L Greger, Jr.

William L. (Billy) Greger, Jr., 50, loving husband of Nicole (Colette) Greger, of Bristol, lost his brave battle to cancer on Saturday (April 7, 2018) at Hartford Hospital. Billy was born in Bristol on March 20, 1968 to William L. Greger Sr., and Frances (Guilmette) Greger. After graduating from Western Connecticut State University Billy spent his career working as a financial advisor, most recently at Voya Insurance Company. When he was not working, Billy could be found following one of his many passions. He was always gifted athletically, starting with little league when he was young and staying with baseball until high school. While attending Bristol Eastern he also played basketball, track and soccer. He continued his soccer career at WestConn. He remained active athletically through his whole life, participating in intramural leagues such as golf, basketball and local softball. Billy stayed close with his teammates and friends from the class of ’86. To those that knew Billy, it is not surprising because he was always so kind and loving. Once you met Bill, you were greeted as a true friend and remained as such. He was also hard working in everything he did, whether it was his job or family, he was a role model to so many people. His infectious smile made you feel warm and welcome. He also had quite the sense of humor. Billy Greger had a smile and a swagger in whatever he was doing. And with a look and a wink, you always knew you were going to have a good time. Sweet Willy! Billy was a true family man and will be greatly missed. Most importantly, he loved the family he created, his wife, Nicole, and their three boys Jared, Brandon and Cody. Billy is survived by his parents, two brothers: Sean Greger of Bristol, Dory and his wife Sandi Greger of Bristol; Nicole’s parents: Joe and Florence Colette of Harwinton; brother-in-law: Craig and his wife Karla Colette of Unionville; several aunts and uncles; many cousins and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Billy will begin at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (April 13, 2018) at 10:30 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Thursday (April 12, 2018) between 4 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The William L. Greger, Jr. Memorial Trust, C/O Michael Michaud, CPA, 306M Cooke St., Plainville, CT 06062. Please visit Billy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

