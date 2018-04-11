Police report attempted pickup of 16-year-old girl Tuesday night

Police reported a 16-year-old female reported an unknown Hispanic male in his late teens/early 20’s approached her and grabbed her by the arm on Tuesday night around 5:45, 6 p.m.

The female was able to run away from the male.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Sycamore and Emmett streets. The male had a thin build (approximately 130 pounds) wearing a white tank top and dark jeans. No scars/marks/tattoos observed.

Police said the suspect fled the scene driving an older model four-door Honda (possibly a Civic), which was silver color with dark tinted windows. There were no stickers or damage observed on the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011