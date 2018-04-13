Bristol Central opens with win vs. Plainville

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

PLAINVILLE – The Bristol Central girls outdoor track team opened its 2018 campaign with an encounter at Plainville on Thursday, April 5 and came away with a 79-62 win from Tinty Track and Field.

The Rams and Blue Devils, each competing in their first meets of the season, performed well at the event but it was Central that pulled away with nine first place finishes.

In the challenging 4×800 relay event, the grouping of Paige Hinton, Bella Crandall, Alexandra Sirko and B. Bosch won it in 11:23 while the Rams also took the 4×100.

In that relay, Julia Simpson, Adalia Malick, Mia Hinton, and Shy-Ann Whitten won the race in 54.32 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Paige Hinton was a winner again as she finished the half mile challenge in 2:48 while in the two mile race, Alexandra Sirko was the victor in 13:49.

Central then swept the long, triple and high jumps.

In the long jump, Abigail Calfe took first with a leap of 13 feet, 11 inches.

Then in the triple jump, Shy-Ann Whitten won it with a make of 32 feet, 7.5 inches and then in the high jump, Whitten took first with a successful attempt at four feet, 10 inches.

In the field events, Kaiya Alexander (29-11) won the shot put and in the javelin, Desarae Johnson’s heave of 89 feet, six inches was the winning mark.