Falcons win home opener against Woodland

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – After a tough 4-3 loss to Sacred Heart, the St. Paul Catholic tennis team opened its home portion of the season with a victory over rival Woodland.

And in the end, the Falcons defeated the Greyhounds 4-3 in a Naugatuck Valley League engagement from Dewitt Page Park in Bristol on Thursday, April 5.

It was the first of two consecutive home matches for St. Paul Catholic, now 1-1 overall.

The locals ended up winning three of four singles matches and one of the doubles’ encounters to seal the victory.

Woodland won two of the three doubles matches but was foiled during much of the singles’ play.

For St. Paul Catholic, Victoria Kilbourne won in the No. 1 position, defeating Amanda Doughney by an 8-4 final.

And in the second slot, the Falcons’ Katie Pauloz upended Morgan Stockheimer by an 8-3 push.

While Caroline Badal dropped a tough 8-4 decision to Woodland’s Kaitlyn Crosby, St. Paul Catholic’s Ximena Varela-Marin defeated Rachel Poulos in No. 4 action, earning an 8-2 finish.

And in No. 2 doubles play, the duo of Orenda Huang and Lydia Feng ended up winning against Morgan Swift and Bayan Galal by an 8-3 final.

There’s plenty of tennis action coming up with the Falcons taking on Seymour on the road on Friday, April 13 and then on April 18, St. Paul Catholic is back home for a showdown against Watertown.

The match takes place from Page Park at 3:45 p.m.

On Friday, April 20, Woodland and St. Paul Catholic square off in a rematch from Beacon Falls while the following Monday, the Falcons travel to Wilby high school for a NVL tilt.

