Fire report for April 13

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

March 30

Memorial Boulevard and Mellen Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Mercier Avenue and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

March 31

66 Vance Dr., good intent call, other.

480 Wolcott St., smoke or odor removal.

570 Stafford Ave., passenger vehicle fire.

164 Central St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

33 Brookside Dr., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

450 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

55 Gaylord St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Deer Park Road, dispatched and cancelled en route.

April 1

470 Terryville Rd., outside storage fire.

Maltby Street and Stafford Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

April 2

284 North Main St., smoke or odor removal.

701 Farmington Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

264 Barlow St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

April 4

284 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

101 Morningside Dr., motor vehicle/ pedestrian accident.

1200 Farmington Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

325 Rambler St., power line down.

172 North St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Sonstrom Road, power line down.

April 5

343 Park St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

255 Poitras Rd., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

86 Wolcott St., power line down.

89 West St., unauthorized burning.

95 Terryville Ave., water problem, other.