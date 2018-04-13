Health listings, starting April 13

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

OTHER

HEPATITIS C EDUCATION SESSION. 3:30 p.m. Free information and education session for patients who are hepatitis C positive or who want to learn more about hepatitis C. Wheeler Family Health and Wellness Center, 43 Woodland St., Hartford. Light refreshments. ebuss@wheelerclinic.org, (860) 920-4106.

APRIL 18, 19

BRISTOL

BLOOD DRIVE. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol.. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Faneuil, 32 Valley St., Bristol. 1-800-RED-CROSS

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.