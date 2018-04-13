Miscellaneous listings, starting April 13

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

OTHER

SWAN (SUPPORT WOMEN ARTISTS NOW) DAY. 5 p.m. to midnight. Annual female-centric arts festival. Trinity on Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. www.swandayct.com

BRISTOL

FORESTVILLE PROGRAM. 1:30 p.m. Part 6 of a series by Tom Dickau. F.N. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

ADULT COLORING CLUB. 1 p.m. Coloring group for adults, featuring treats to eat, peaceful music, fellowship, and an adventure in coloring. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860)584-7787 ext. 2007.

APRIL 14-15

CONNECTICUT CACTUS AND SUCCULENT SOCIETY. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judged show, auction, vendors, book sales. Bristol Senior Community Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Free admission to show and sale. Ctcactussociety.org

MONDAY, APRIL 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MOHEGAN SUN. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. 8:30 a.m., leaves St. Stanislaus parking lot, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns around 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, includes bus, casino wheel and food voucher. Reservations. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

BRISTOL

SCARLETT LEWIS TO SPEAK ABOUT THE CHOOSE LOVE MOVEMENT. 6:30 pm. Discussion about the Jesse lewis Choose Love Movement and the free Pre-K to 12th grade social emotional learning curriculum that teaches educators and their students how to choose love in any circumstance. Bristol Boys and Girls Club Family Center, 225 West St., Bristol. Open to all. mrogers@bbgc.org

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE MYSTERY NIGHT. 7 p.m. Play historical detective for the night. Participants will view, study, and try to identify artifacts and photographs from Plainville’s Past. Plainville Historic Center, 29 Pierce St., Plainville. Refreshments.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

BRISTOL

BOOK BITES BOOK CLUB. 1 p.m. “Miss Kopp’s Midnight Confessions” by Amy Stewart. Next month’s book, “The Last Ballad” by Wiley Cash. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com. (860)584-7787 ext. 2007.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

BRISTOL

‘AN EVENING WITH THE GILLETTES.’ 7 to 9 p.m. Presented by Harold and Theodora Niver. They speak about the Gillettes and become the Gillettes. You will learn about Sherlock Holmes, Gillette Castle, and more. Additionally, couple will perform songs from the English Music Hall era. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Free for BHS members. $5 for non-members.

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

ADULT COLORING CRAZE. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be supplied. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins welcome. Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

SINGLES SPRING DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dance. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

MAD HATTER AUCTION AND GALA. 6:30 p.m. Fund raiser for St. Philip House and Chrysalis Center. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

APRIL 21, 22

BRISTOL

MUM FESTIVAL SPRING FLING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol. Free admission. (860) 845-8244.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

‘PARISH IN THE SPRING’ BUS TRIP. Held by the St. Aloysius Men’s Club. Bus leaves St. Aloysius Church parking lot at 8:15 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Mohegan Sun Resort. $30 includes round trip transportation, buffet lunch, and gaming coupons for the casino. (860) 276-4011. Proceeds go to the Holy Name Society Scholarship.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. Presented by the Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation. Social hour, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with silent auction, food stations, cash bar. Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., comedian Jane Condon from “Last Comic Standing.” Proceeds support grants for programs that make it possible for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott to improve the conditions and opportunities in their lives. The Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $55 per person. RSVP by April 13. (860) 583-6363.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

PATTI SINCLAIR, MEDIUM. 7 to 9 p.m. Bristol Central High School senior café, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol. $35. Partial proceeds benefit BCHS Grad Party 2018. www.PattiSinclair.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

PLAINVILLE

SPRING/ SUMMER TOY AND SPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Benefits children in Wheeler Foster Care. Needed: Unopened bottles of Gatorade and water; sports balls; baseball bats, tennis rackets, baseball or bicycle helmets. Arts and crafts. More. Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St., Plainville. Complete list of items at www.WheelerClinic.org/foster wishlist. (860) 793-7277.

APRIL 28, MAY 5

BRISTOL

RENAISSANCE DINNER SHOW. 5:30 p.m., doors open. Show starts at 6 p.m. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. $25 for adults. $15 for children 10 and under. (860) 582-3838. No tickets at the door.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Sessions Woods, Route 69, Burlington. No charge for walk. Go for lunch after. (860) 582-8229.

MAY 4-5

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 charge for Friday only.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

NOW thru APRIL 30

BRISTOL

‘VETERAN’S THERAPY THROUGH ART.’ Display by James Haney, a photographer and Vietnam veteran who uses art as a form of therapy. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. bristolLib.com/manrosslibrary

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY CARLA STERNBERG KOCH OF CHESHIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru APRIL 26

OTHER

ANNUAL STUDENT ART SHOW. Featuring Tunxis art students. Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Barnes-Franklin Gallery, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. asimoes@tunxis.edu