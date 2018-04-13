Music listings, starting April 13

FRIDAY, APRIL 13

OTHER

SPIRIT SHAKER. The Hungry Tiger, 120 Charter Oak St., Manchester.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

PLAINVILLE

IRISH MUSIC WITH DEIRDRE MCMORROW AND PAUL PENDER. 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Plainville Public Library. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

BRISTOL

CUP OF GRACE COFFEEHOUSE. 7 p.m. Featuring Raging Grace, performing blues rock with a hippie kind of groove. Food, fellowship, more. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555, www.gracebaptistct.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

PENNY LANE BAND. Sponsored by Gishrei Shalom. Beatles tribute concert. First Congregational Church of Southington, 37 Main St., Southington. $20 in advance for adults, $25 for adults at the door. Children 12 and under, free. (860) 276-9113.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHORALE AND BRISTOL BRASS AND WIND ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $15. (860) 675-3915.