Obituaries: William E. Barrett, Sr.

William E. “Bill” Bartlett, Sr., 65, loving husband of Darlene (Usala) Bartlett, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday (April 11, 2018) at St. Francis Hospital. Bill was born in New Britain on December 15, 1952 to the late Parker and Shirley (Morin) Bartlett.

Bill began his career in 1987, starting his own contracting business, B & S, where he was a devoted worker and loved his job. When he was not working, Bill enjoyed spending time with his wife of 18 years, Darlene, his beloved children and grandchildren. He was a kind man with a huge heart and was known to put everyone else before him. Other than spending time with his family, he enjoyed hunting, finishing, camping, boating and trips to Maine.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his six sons and three daughter-in-laws: William Bartlett, Jr of Bristol, Joseph Bartlett of Enfield, Dave and Jessica Melanson of Suffield, Christopher and Monica Mates of Canton, Jason Melanson of Bristol, Jason and Brittany Bartlett of Cheshire; his four daughters and three son-in-laws: Kristy Bartlett of CA, Kristen and Kevin Pratt of Southington, Laurie and Jon Harrison of East Hampton, Lisa Melanson and Mark Ferraguto of PA; three sisters and two brother-in-laws: Pam and Dennis Damon of Bristol, Melissa Bartlett of Terryville, Rosemary and Ron Garnett of Southington; his ten grandchildren: Will, Joey Jr., Colby, Liam, Reagan, Annika, Oliver, Connor, Emily, Owen; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his son: Brian Melanson.

Funeral services for Bill will begin at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Wednesday (April 18, 2018) at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (April 17, 2018) between 6 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Please visit Bill’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com