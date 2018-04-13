Police blotter for April 13

Bristol police reported the following arrests:

Paige L. Blancato, 26, of 175 School St., Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 2, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Peter Cossu, 50, of 218 West St., Apt. C3, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 2, and charged with failure to pay or plead for an infraction.

Elijah Vincent Johnson, 21, of 107 Federal St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 2, and charged with first degree failure to appear. In two other incidents on the same day, Johnson was charged with another count of first degree failure to appear, and one count of second degree failure to appear.

Miguel Angel Oquendo, 34, of 218 Surrey Dr., Apt. 97, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 2, and charged with risk of injury, risk, or impairing the morals of children, second degree breach of peace, and assault on a victim aged 60 or older.

Timothy H. Johnson, 40, of 18 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 3, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Carl Stein, 32, of 98 Fall Mountain Lake Rd., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, April 3, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Pamela A. Faiazza, 62, of 21 Jefferson St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Timothy H. Johnson, 40, of 18 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and second degree violation of conditions of release.

William Lambert, 38, of 467 Farmington Ave., number 3, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Kathy Plewa, 33, of 49 Shawn Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Sheryl L. Robinson, 40, of 290 Stonecrest Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with second degree larceny and second degree forgery.

Randol Robles, 31, of 654 Flatbush Ave., Apt. 3F, West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Rachel L. Skudzienski, 26, of 45 Grand St., Apt. U2, Danbury, was arrested on Wednesday, April 4, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone in a construction, utility, traffic, or fire station work zone.

Brian M. Buckley, 35, of 30 Rosemary Ln., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Christopher W. Cibula, 43, of 45 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone. In another incident on the same day, Cibula was also charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Juan Cruz, 29, of 188 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with violation of probation.

Anibal Fonesca, 50, of 332 Beths Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Mallory Paige Miller, 22, of 48 Putnam St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with first degree operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Maribel Ortiz-Ortiz, 59, of 78 Federal St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with fourth degree larceny.

Jonathan N. Oushan, 32, of 11 Eastside Ter., Wallingford, was arrested on Thursday, April 5, and charged with third degree larceny, second degree identity theft, criminal impersonation, and second degree forgery.

Jeremy A. Roman, 30, of 54 Mills St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 6, and charged with operation or towing of an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, restricted use of a left-hand lane on a divided limited access highway, failure to signal on a restricted turn, and not having insurance.

James Santaniello, 61, 132 Skyridge Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 6, and charged with violation of a protective order.

Sarah S. Whitehead, 23, of 108 Union St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 6, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Aric Christian Daley, 26, of 31 Garden Terrace, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 7, and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, interfering with a 911 call, and third degree assault.

Steffan Robert Guttormsen, 27, 668 Stevens St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 7, and charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Stephen Minacci, 31, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 7, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ashley Marie St. Denis, 21, of 135 Rockwell Ave., Apt. C, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, April 7, and charged with third degree larceny.

Michael Adams, 54, of 107 Newell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and two counts of second degree failure to appear.

Lance Camby, 23, of 8 Broad Pl., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Evan Mangan, 27, of 267 Main St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with interfering with a 911 call.

Jason Morales, 24, of 43 Somerset Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Patrick Oneal, 55, of 25 South St. Ext., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Anthony Peccolo, 19, of 33 Arlington St., Meriden, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance of more than one-half ounce of cannabis.

Alexander Rivera, 32, of 32 Coe St., Waterbury, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with violation of probation.

Jacob A. Senick, 18, of 332 Tyler Way, Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and disorderly conduct.

Early R. Velazquez, 27, of 108 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and violation of a protective order.

Kaylee Rose West, 28, of 28 Driscoll Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, April 8, and charged with risk of injury, risk to, or impairing the morals of children.