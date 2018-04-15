Obituaries: Anita D. Yuskales

Anita D. Yuskales, 88, widow of Leonard Yuskales of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday April 10, 2018. Anita was born on November 11, 1929 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Arthur and Cecelia Duval.

Mrs. Yuskales was an avid reader and an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses before her retirement and enjoyed golfing and gardening.

She is survived by her son Paul Yuskales; her daughters Lee Wolny and her husband Stan, Ann Pierce and her husband Bill and Gwen Yuskales; her grandchildren Andrea Lewalk, Adam Wolny and Erin, Lauren and David Pierce; four great-grandchildren; her sister Irene Nadeau and many nieces and nephews.

She was recently predeceased by her son James Yuskales; her brother Robert Duval and her sisters Mildred Hurter and Jean Page.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018, from 6 PM until 8 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 9AM from O’Brien Funeral Home to St. Gregory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Anita’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.