Preparations under way for annual duck race May 6

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The 14th annual Duck Race will be held on Sunday, May 6, and the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the effort, along with four new partners.

The event has historically been organized and overseen by a combined effort of the CCCC and the Forestville Village Association. But, due to a lack of volunteers, the FVA will not be able to take on as much as it had in the past.

This year, the CCCC will be partnering with the American Legion Post 209, Bristol Catholic Schools, the Miss Forestville Scholarship Organization, Inc., and PYVOT [Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow].

“We’re very excited to be partnered with all of those organizations,” said Rebecca White, Marketing and Communications Director for the Chamber and Duck Race Co-chair. “They’re helping us sell tickets throughout the community.”

Tickets are still available and can be found at the chamber, located at 440 North Main St., Bristol, and various locations throughout Bristol and Southington.

Organizers said patrons should purchase their ticket soon, as the first 28 rubber ducks to cross the finish line will win special prizes, such as gift certificates of varying amounts to local restaurants and businesses. First place will receive $1,500, second place wins $500, and third place goes home with an Xbox One S.

White said they are still looking for vendors to be a part of the all-day festivities, which will include food trucks, a craft fair, and a family-friendly block party, is set to begin at 11 a.m. May 6. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit the chamber website, www.centralctchambers.org, or contact White, r.white@centralctchambers.org.

All of the funds raised during the Duck Race are used to support the town in one way or another, explained White. She said they are hoping to raise $20,000, which will be used to decorate and host the Children’s Holiday Parade in the winter.

Comments? Email tmurchison@BristolObserver.com.