Obituaries: Aurore Michaud

Aurore (Bouchard) Michaud, 90, of Bristol, widow of Laurient J. Michaud, died on Tuesday (April 10, 2018) at Ingraham Manor. Aurore was born in New Brunswick, Canada on August 16, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Alfred and Leanne (Sylvain) Bouchard. She moved to New Britain from Canada in 1970 and went to work for Macristy Industries for 20 years before retiring in 1989. A Bristol resident since 1988, she volunteered at the Bristol Senior Center and was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and playing bingo. Aurore is survived by a son, Laurient Michaud of New Britain; two daughters and sons-in-law: Hermence and Burman Banville of St. Agatha, ME, and Jacqueline and Arthur Fredrickson of Bristol; two brothers: Ronnie Bouchard of Maryland, NY, and Leo Bouchard of Alberta, Canada; a sister: Margaret Caron of Portland, ME; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Jean Michaud and several siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (April 21, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Aurore’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

