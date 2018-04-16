Obituaries: Lois Irene Carlson Martin

Plymouth – Lois Irene Carlson Martin died peacefully at Gardner Heights in Shelton, CT on Friday April 13, 2018. She was the widow of Daniel Martin.

Lois was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 23, 1928 to Oscar E. Carlson and Helen I. (Seltsam) Carlson. She lived in Bridgeport graduating from Central High School and New Haven State Teachers College. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She moved to Plymouth, CT in 1970 and was a member of First Congregational Church in Plymouth.

Throughout her life Lois was involved in many community and church activities. She was a teacher, Children’s and Junior Choir director, Sunday School teacher, P.T.A. president, member of many clubs, including Women’s Fellowship and the Plymouth Monday Club. She was a Plymouth reporter for the Bristol Press and Editor of Steeple and People.

Lois had a love for her family and friends. She was there for everyone, giving countless hours of support and caring. She loved the outdoors; camping, gardening, raising goats, chopping wood, snow shoveling and mowing.

Lois is survived by daughter, Natalie (Martin) Duncan and her husband Charles of Thomaston, CT, son, Daniel Martin and his wife, Kathy of Shelton, CT, sister, Barbara (Carlson) Nelson and her husband George of Monroe, CT, grandchildren, Erika Duncan, Catherine (Duncan) Eykelhoff, Andrew Duncan, Caitlin (Martin) McGurk and Lindsay Martin, great granddaughter, Reagan McGurk, many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, a son, Jeffrey A. Martin and sister, Merle H. Carlson.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church, 10 Park St. Plymouth, CT 06782. Burial will be in West Cemetery Plymouth. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois’ name to the First Congregational Church Book of Remembrance (address above) or charity of the donor’s choice.

