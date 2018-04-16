Obituaries: Paul J. Fanelli, Jr.

Paul J. Fanelli, Jr., 77, widower of Marilyn A. Fanelli, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Paul was born on June 1, 1940 in Bristol the son of the late Paul J. and Anna (Sakowski) Fanelli, Sr.

Paul was the owner, vice president, driver and Licensed Service Contractor for Crown Oil, officially joining the family business in 1958. Prior to this he worked for Netti’s Drive In of Bristol, but he was happiest when driving his oil truck and delivering oil, talking to his customers and solving their heating and cooling problems. Paul loved spending time at his CT shore cottage in the summers and skiing in VT from his chalet during the winters. He was a coach and sponsor of Bristol softball and received an award from the Bristol Tramps for reaching the Nationals with one of his teams. He was a member of Bristol UNICO and the ICPA (Independent CT Petroleum Assoc.). He was an avid fan of the UCONN Girls Basketball Team and a volunteer for the Mum Festival, serving parade refreshments.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Christine Fanelli; his son Mark Fanelli; his sisters Catherine Guerriere and her husband Richard and Deborah Yarde and her husband Bruce all of Bristol and many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.

He was recently predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn of 52 years.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 5 PM until 7 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 11AM directly at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either: Bristol Boys & Girls Club, 255 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010 or to We Adopt Greyhounds, P.O. Box 1114, Glastonbury CT 06033.

