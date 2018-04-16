Obituaries: Ruby M. Irish

Ruby M. Irish, 90, widow of Leslie A. Irish, died on Friday (April 13, 2018) at Ingraham Manor. Ruby was born in Presque Ilse, ME on May 14, 1927 and was the oldest of ten children of the late John and Lucille (Michaud) Moran. Raised in Presque Ilse, she was a longtime Bristol resident where she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was most devoted to her family and was a fan of UCONN Women’s Basketball and the Yankees. Ruby is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law: Kevin Irish of Bristol; Jeffrey and Kathleen Irish of Williams, OR, and Mark and Fredi Irish of Riverton; her nine siblings and spouses: the late Maxine Moran, Patty and Larry Robinson, Joanne and Pat Coppolo, John Moran, George and Marilyn Moran, Kenneth and Andrea Moran, Carol and Bun Ross, Marilyn and the late Ben Morimoto, and Diane and Michael Lanham; three grandchildren and spouses: Erin and Rob Pitlik, Kelsey Irish, and Casey and Jacob Andryzeck; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (April 17, 2018) at 11 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, today (Monday) between 5 and 8 PM. Please visit Ruby’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

