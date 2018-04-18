Dining listings, starting April 20

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

FROM THE VINE WINE TASTING. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Food stations by Emily’s Catering Group of Bristol. Italian-style charcuerie table stocked with artisan cheeses and meats, Mediterranean-style appetizers and a risotto bar. Dessert and coffee bar. Wine and spirit tasting by Maple End Package Store. Live music by Silk N Steel. Silent auction. Creativity stations. Proceeds benefit Early Learning Center. Sponsorships available. Business casual attire. Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. $50 per person. Limited tickets at the door. www.imaginenation.org/winetasting (860) 540-3160. doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org. RSVP by April 20.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL HAM DINNER. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Home baked ham, fresh potatoes and vegetables, assorted breads and dessert. Bake sale. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville. $13 for adults. $6 for children. 4 and under free. Reservations suggested. (860) 747-2328.