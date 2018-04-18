Health listings, starting April 20

APRIL 20, 23

BRISTOL

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. Friday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Arthur G. Russell Company, 740 Clark Ave., Bristol. Monday, April 23, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Gregory Church CCD Center, 1043 Stafford Ave., Bristol. 1-800-RED CROSS.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE. 1:30 p.m., YMCA Plainville, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. 1-800-RED CROSS.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR FOR THE COMMUNITY. 1:30 to 4 p.m. Variety of vendors covering a range of topics, including demonstrations from the Plainville Police Department. Apple Rehab, 269 Farmington Ave., Plainville. www.apple-rehab.com. (860) 747-1637.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.