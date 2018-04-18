Miscellaneous listings, starting April 20

FRIDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

ADULT COLORING CRAZE. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese will be supplied. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 entrance fee. Pre-registration is required. Walk-ins welcome. Color Craze, BHS, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393, (860) 583-6309.

SINGLES SPRING DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dance. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

SOUTHINGTON

MAD HATTER AUCTION AND GALA. 6:30 p.m. Fund raiser for St. Philip House and Chrysalis Center. Cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

BRISTOL

‘THE ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES.’ 7 p.m. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. Film starting Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce, and Ida Lupino, based on the play by Connecticut’s own William Gillette. With vintage cartoons. On film not video. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. All ages. www.PreserveHollywood.org

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

APRIL 21, 22

BRISTOL

MUM FESTIVAL SPRING FLING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol. Free admission. (860) 845-8244.

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

BRISTOL

EARTH DAY EXPO. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 75 vendors and readers. Free raffles. Drumming circle. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Blvd., Bristol. Early bird attendees, $5 at the door. At the door, $7. yourholisticevents@gmail.com Proceeds donated to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Hartford Hospital’s Integrative Medicine-Angie’s Spa.

MONDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

‘PARISH IN THE SPRING’ BUS TRIP. Held by the St. Aloysius Men’s Club. Bus leaves St. Aloysius Church parking lot at 8:15 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Mohegan Sun Resort. $30 includes round trip transportation, buffet lunch, and gaming coupons for the casino. (860) 276-4011. Proceeds go to the Holy Name Society Scholarship.

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

SOUP AND SPELL.1 p.m. Try your hand at letter, spelling and word games and activities. Challenge your mind with some no-pressure alphabet fun and enjoy some alphabet soup and light snacks. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023. www.Bristollib.com

APRIL 24-25

BRISTOL

REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM. Tuesday and Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. Four hour course includes safety recommendation while at home, car, exercising, traveling, at work. Not hands-on. No firearms training. Dr. Mike Taz will facilitate. Bristol Hospital Wellness Center, Bristol. Pre-registration required. (860) 582-4388. Discounts available.

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

BRISTOL

‘FASHIONABLY CONNECTICUT: 100 YEARS OF CONNECTICUT FASHION HISTORY, 1860-1960.’ 1 p.m. Presented by the Connecticut Historical Society Museum and Library. Program explores how clothing communicates who we are, what we do, and the society in which one lives. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790. Refreshments funded by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Free.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

PATTI SINCLAIR, MEDIUM. 7 to 9 p.m. Bristol Central High School senior café, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol. $35. Partial proceeds benefit BCHS Grad Party 2018. www.PattiSinclair.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

PLAINVILLE

SPRING/ SUMMER TOY AND SPORTS EQUIPMENT DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Benefits children in Wheeler Foster Care. Needed: Unopened bottles of Gatorade and water; sports balls; baseball bats, tennis rackets, baseball or bicycle helmets. Arts and crafts. More. Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St., Plainville. Complete list of items at www.WheelerClinic.org/foster wishlist. (860) 793-7277.

APRIL 28, 29

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PROJECT GRADUATION PHOTOGRAPHY FUNDRAISER. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Norton Park, Plainville. $25 per session for 8 to 10 digital proofs, $40 per session for 8 to 10 digital proofs and a printed package. Kara Curtis. (860) 417-9407. kcallendergirl@sbcglobal.net

APRIL 28, MAY 5

BRISTOL

RENAISSANCE DINNER SHOW. 5:30 p.m., doors open. Show starts at 6 p.m. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. $25 for adults. $15 for children 10 and under. (860) 582-3838. No tickets at the door.

SUNDAY, APRIL 29

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Sessions Woods, Route 69, Burlington. No charge for walk. Go for lunch after. (860) 582-8229.

MAY 4-5

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 charge for Friday only.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

BRISTOL

14TH ANNUAL PEQUABUCK RIVER DUCK RACE. 11 a.m., craft fair with vendors. 2 p.m., duck race. Hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce in partnership with American Legion Post 209, Bristol Catholic Schools, Miss Forestville School Org., Inc., and PYVOT. Proceeds benefit the race partners in addition to being used to support the chamber’s community events and beautification efforts. Duck Race tickets are $5 and are available at Bristol Chamber of Commerce – Executive Suites, 440 N Main St, Bristol Senior Center – 240 Stafford Ave, City True Value – 750 Farmington Ave, Countryside Manor of Bristol – 1660 Stafford Ave, Dunphy’s Ice Cream – 912 Stafford Ave, Greer’s Chicken – 64 Matthews St, It! Candy – 116 East Main St, Manross Library – 260 Central St, Max Pizza I – 108 Stafford Ave, Physical Therapy & Massage of CT – 1001 Farmington Ave, RiSu Martial Arts Academy – 508 Birch St, Sassu Cuts – 195 Central St, Sheriden Woods – 321 Stonecrest Dr, Silvana’s Day Spa – 102 East Main St, Southside Meat Market – 145 West St, St. Joseph School – 335 Center St, St. Matthew School – 33 Welch Dr, St. Paul Catholic High School – 1001 Stafford Ave, Studio Hair – 731 Farmington Ave, United Bank – 4 Riverside Ave, and United Bank – 888 Farmington Ave. In Southington: Kenzie Kakes – 190 Main St, and Tapout Fitness – 235 Queen St. They may not be available race day, so be sure to get yours early. www.CentralCTChambers.org, (860) 584-4718.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

PLAINVILLE

DOG TRAINING SESSION. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $15. (860) 747-6022.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

19TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 11 a.m., register. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. Dinner only, $50. Mail check payable to St. Matthew School Advancement, St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 6907075.

NOW thru APRIL 30

BRISTOL

‘VETERAN’S THERAPY THROUGH ART.’ Display by James Haney, a photographer and Vietnam veteran who uses art as a form of therapy. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. bristolLib.com/manrosslibrary

NOW thru APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY CARLA STERNBERG KOCH OF CHESHIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru APRIL 26

OTHER

ANNUAL STUDENT ART SHOW. Featuring Tunxis art students. Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Barnes-Franklin Gallery, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. asimoes@tunxis.edu