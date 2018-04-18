Obituaries: G. Arlene Skelskey

G. Arlene Skelskey, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday evening, April 14, 2018. She was the beloved wife of James J. Skelskey Jr.

She was born on June 27, 1929 in Bristol, CT the daughter of the late Fernand and Corrine (Martin) Turcotte. Arlene was a longtime registered nurse, for the Plainville public schools before her retirement in 1990.

Arlene was a loving mother to Catherine Skelskey, Michael Skelskey, Barbara Barrett, Lorraine Chapin, and Paul Skelskey; her grandchildren, Ryan, Aubrey, and Emily Skelskey, Christopher and Susan Barrett, Andrew, James, and Nicholas Chapin, Amy Kelley, and Ian Skelskey and her great-grandchildren, Cole Davis and Brynn, Brianna and Kyle Kelley.

Arlene was predeceased by her daughter Susan Skelskey, and her sister, Sister Anita Turcotte.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. The burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bristol Hospital Hospice Home Care, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011.

