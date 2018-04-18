Obituaries: Gloria Mary DiFrancesco

Gloria Mary (Cazzetta) DiFrancesco, 90, passed away at home surrounded by her family, on April 2, 2018. Born in New Britain, CT, Gloria was the daughter of Theresa (Snetro) and Frank Cazzetta. Gloria was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, John J. DiFrancesco and her brother Vincent Cazzetta. Gloria was a longtime parishioner of St Patrick’s Church and resident of Farmington where she lived her life with faith, honesty, integrity and compassion. Family was everything to Gloria and she took pride in raising her children and being very involved with her grandchildren. She was devout. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking and caring for others. She loved games including tennis, golf, Scrabble and most recently dominoes which she played regularly with family and friends. Her community service work spanned over sixty years. Gloria is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Susan and John Scarritt, Linell and Scott Bailey and Beth Ann and Michael Evans; her grandchildren Heather (Will) Willis, John-David Scarritt, Stephanie (Tom) Hunt, John and Daniel Evans; her great-grandchildren Dudley, Westy and Gloria Sunshine Willis and Birdie, Walter and Francis Hunt; her sister-in-law Rose DiFrancesco, several nieces and nephews and dear friends of all ages. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 21, 2018 at 10:00am at The Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main Street, Farmington, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory may be made to The John and Gloria DiFrancesco Fund for Women and Girls, Main Street Community Foundation, 120 Halcyon Drive, PO Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011. The DiFrancesco Family invites you to send a condolences message in Gloria’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

