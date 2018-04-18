Obituaries: Jeffrey Alan Baraglia-Palmer

Jeffrey Alan Baraglia-Palmer, 57, of Bristol CT was joyfully greeted by his heavenly Father on April 12, 2018 at Saint Francis Hospital with his beloved husband Richard J. Baraglia by his side. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer and ultimately gave him peace. Jeffrey was born in Hartford on September 22, 1960 and was a son of the late Howard E. and Patricia (Beaucar) Palmer. Growing up, Jeffrey attended Bristol schools and graduated from Saint Paul Catholic High School in 1978. He was employed by Bristol Hospital as a Pharmacy Technician for over 25 years. He graduated Salutatorian from Central Connecticut State University and earned additional degrees from the University of Hartford and the University of Saint Joseph. He was employed by the Town of West Hartford Board of Education as a Reading Intervention Specialist. Jeffrey’s passion for life, unmatched brilliance in connecting with his students and aura of positivity will continue to inspire lifelong learning in the hundreds of lives he embraced. With his passion for teaching and his dedication to his students, he was highly respected and loved not only by his students, but also by their families and his coworkers. A man of many talents, Jeffrey played piano, harp, guitar, and keyboard as well as being fluent in French, Italian, and Spanish. He loved to draw, paint, and knit as well as dance and sing. He knitted an Icelandic sweater during his third month of chemotherapy. Having touched many lives, Jeffrey will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved husband of 30 years, Jeffrey is survived by his two brothers and sisters-in-law John “Jack” and Carmen Palmer of East Hartford and James Palmer and Juliet Bailey of Bristol; his sister Janet Sherman of Bristol and the late Herb Sherman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Lisa Peluso of Old Saybrook, as well as several nieces and nephews and his beloved Tibetan Terrier Lojong. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue in Bristol, on Friday (April 20, 2018) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday (April 21, 2018) at 10:00 AM at Christ Church Cathedral at Main and Church Streets in Hartford. Parking is available at the MAT Garage next to Hartford Stage on Church St. Parking tickets will be validated at the Cathedral. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, 199 James P. Casey Rd in Bristol. A reception will be held at the Cathedral House on Church St. following the burial. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Cathedral, 45 Church Street, Hartford, Connecticut 06103. Please visit Jeffrey’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

