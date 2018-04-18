Register now for the Mum Festival Parade

Mum Festival Parade signups are underway early to give everyone enough time to plan, reported a press release from the committee.

The parade is Sept. 23 and groups and organizations are encouraged to reserve a spot now for this year’s edition of the Mum Festival Parade.

The Mum Festival Parade is one of the largest in the state. This year’s theme is “Fall In Love With Bristol.”

Schools, marching bands, clubs, churches, fire departments, scout groups, dancers, veterans groups, musical/theater groups, local businesses, car enthusiasts, and many more community organizations and individuals will take part in the 57th annual parade, stepping off at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23. Advance registration is required by Sept. 1. There will be awards for floats and marching bands.

Groups may register online anytime at: http://bristolmumfestival.com/mum-parade/ (or go to the main festival page at http://bristolmumfestival.com/ and look for the parade registration link. You do not need to be a Bristol group or organization to be in the Mum Parade.

Marching Bands may also complete the same online application, and you will receive your contract by Dianna Tack or Jack Ferraro.