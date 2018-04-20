Bristol Eastern bouncing back

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – After a tough start to the 2017-18 campaign in a 6-0 loss to Southington, the Bristol Eastern softball team bounced back with two big wins last week.

The Lancers defeated Windsor (4-1) and Enfield (3-0) to move to 2-1 overall.

Against the Warriors on Wednesday, April 11, Eastern came from behind to win its first contest of the year.

In the top of the first, Windsor’s Sam Shemanski smashed out an RBI single, scoring Angela Baressi, as the Warriors led 1-0.

And that score held into the fifth inning before the Lancers took control of the game for good.

With one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fifth, Eastern’s Lauren Aparo led off the frame with a home run to notch the score at 1-1.

Jordan Fitzsimons then followed up with a two out, two run single as Eastern’s edge reached 3-1.

Adding a little insurance in the sixth, Erin Girard hit a sacrifice fly to score Zoe Lowe as Eastern charged in front 4-1.

With Girard cruising on the mound (1 ER, 9 Hits, 0 BBs, 10 Ks), the Warriors could not respond as the Lancers won the affair by three runs.

Taylor Keegan went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run; Fitzsimons had a hit for two RBI; Lowe added a triple and notched a run while Aparo went 2-of-3 with that homer while stealing a base and scoring a run.

And then against Enfield on Friday, April 13, Eastern got to the pay window for the second consecutive game, defeating Enfield 3-0 from Bristol.

Over another complete game effort, Girard allowed only three hits and fanned 13 batters in her first shutout of the campaign.

Lowe had an amazing day at the plate as the freshman went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run to lead her squad.

Taylor Keegan was 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a run scored,

Paige McLaughlin generated a hit, Fitzsimons went 1-for-3 overall with two RBI, while Jenna Winters (1-for-2) and Riley

Giblin (1-for-1, sacrifice bunt) also helped to contribute to the winning effort.

Eastern grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second as Lowe slammed her home run as Eastern scooped up a 1-0 lead.

And then in the fifth, the table was set up for Fitzsimons.

Her two RBI base hit scored both Winters and Keegan to give the home team a 3-0 lead that Eastern would never give away.