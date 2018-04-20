Disney entertainment shared in an OM style

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The sounds of Disney will rise up through the air as the annual OM Show graces the stage this weekend at St. Paul Catholic High School.

The Older Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center return present their annual variety show Friday and Saturday.

Dubbed “Wish Upon A Star,” the performance will touch upon all things Disney.

Allen Stone, the show’s artistic director, said the Magic Kingdom focus arose because ”I remember watching Disney shows on TV as a kid and Jiminy Cricket sang that song (‘Wish Upon A Star’) and it ended every show.”

“The OM’s do a postmortem meeting at the end of every show to discuss everything about the show production,” said Stone. “One of the biggest things we wanted to improve was making the show more about the kids. Giving the kids more stage time and giving them a chance to shine and show their talents. Giving them a chance to enjoy doing the show year after year the way so many of our adult cast has.”

“At the same time,” said Stone, “we wanted to be sure to keep our long time adult cast members in the mix.”

“What better way to combine kids, teens and adults than to do a Disney theme,” said Stone. “I was able to feature the children and youth in songs that suit their age, as well as choose music that fit great with the teens. I cast teens as the princesses and princes and the adults as the sidekicks and villains.”

Stone said, “It is still a staged variety show so I did not go after any one particular Disney story. Instead, I selected music from multiple stories to be able to cast as many teens as possible.”

“Keeping true with my style of directing,” said Stone, “I was able to connect songs in a manner that will take the audience on a journey and it will feel like they are being told a story.”

To choose the songs for this show, Stone said, “I always start out with the main focus of the show, the big opening and closing ensemble numbers of Act 1 and Act 2. These are always musical arrangements of songs that are for a full chorus with vocal parts for soprano, alto, tenor and bass…. Next I select what the children’s, youth and teen choruses should do in the show. I then try to choose music for smaller groups and then sprinkle in the solos and duets.”

“The nice thing is that the dance studios— four studios this year— all agreed to use Disney songs for their routines in keeping with the overall show theme,” said Stone.

Audiences will enjoy this year’s OM production, said Stone, because they will “be treated to a great show that will highlight a lot of new talent they haven’t seen before. I am very impressed with every soloist and featured act in the show. It is quite impressive to see what the teens in this show have to offer. The energy in the show has been amazing at every rehearsal.”

As for the music selections, Stone said, “The beautiful classic Disney songs will be the familiar tunes many of our audience will sing along to. At the same time, younger audience members will be excited to hear the upbeat songs they hear on the current Disney channel. It is a great mix of music.”

“Wish Upon A Star,” the annual OM variety show, will be held Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a Saturday matinee at 1:30 p.m. All performances are at St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

Tickets are $20 for reserved seat and $15 for general admission. Tickets are available at the front desk at the Bristol Boys and Girls Club Family, 255 West St., Bristol or online at tututix.com.

For more information, call (860) 583-4734.