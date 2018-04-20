Obituaries: George A. Jones

George A. Jones, 65, husband of the late Jennifer “Jennefire” Ososki Jones, died peacefully at his home on Thursday April 19, 2018. He was born on December 7, 1952, and was the son of the late George A. Jones Sr. and Josephine (Garcia) Cartier.

George enjoyed his hotrods and riding his Harley.

George is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Dawn Jones of Terryville; his daughter and son-in-law: Lori Ann and Gary White of Bristol; his two brothers and sister-in-law: Joe Amil of Florida, Robert and Gail Jones of Bristol; five sisters and three brothers-in-law: Lola and Joe Gonneville of Bristol, Carmen and John Corapinski of Plainville, Angel Jones of Plainville, Brenda and Art Hall of Bristol, Elizabeth Brown of GA; four grandchildren: Mark Jones Jr., Devon Jones, Harley Coach, Darla the dog; his beloved dogs: Bear, Chopper, Bandit, Gizmo; and many nieces and nephews. Prayers to Richard, Jennifer and Jayden. George is predeceased by his son: Joseph W. Jones; his brother: Mike Jones; and his sister: Sandra Stewart.

Relatives and friends may honor George at the Swedish Social Club, 32 Barlow Street, Bristol on Friday (April 27th, 2018) between 6 PM and 10 PM.

