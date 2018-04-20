Obituaries: Teresa Nizinski

Torrington – Mrs. Teresa (Zimnicka) Nizinski, 81, of Torrington, passed away, April 19, 2018 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of Roger Nizinski.

She was born on February 8, 1937 in Bosnia, Poland, the daughter of the late Wiktor and Aniela (Zimnicka) Zimnicka.

Teresa was a member of St. Stanislaus Church.

Besides her husband she is survived by two sons, Sylwester and Krzysztof Nizinski both of Bristol, a daughter, Elzbieta Ozimski of Torrington. A Brother Czeslaw Szurowski of Germany, a sister Wiktoria Kotlowska of Poland.

5 Grandchildren, Teresa, Izabela, Marek, Julia and Aleksander. 2 Great grandchildren, Thora and Sophia.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Alicja Niver of Torrington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

