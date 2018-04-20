Police blotter for April 20

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Brandon A. Marra, 26, of 25 Bagley Rd., Southington, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Angelyca Mims, 18, of 15 Race St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Lisa Mae Poland, 51, of 236 Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree identity theft. In another incident on the same day, Poland was charged with third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny, third degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit third degree identity theft, second degree forgery, and conspiracy to commit second degree forgery. Poland was in another incident on the same day, and was also charged with violation of probation.
- Nelson Rivera, 27, of 369 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with violation of probation.
- Rosa Rodriguez, 41, of 15 Race St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Christopher Scott, 37, of 25 Great Meadow Lane, Avon, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace, interfering with a 911 call, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Nelson Torres, 48, of 179 Surrey Dr., Apt. 58, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Michael Weber, 48, of 36 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, April 9, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Blake Michael Barone, 22, 10 Fox Glenn Rd., Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Patricia E. Coppola, 52, of 110 Laurelwood Ln., Southbury, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Bruce Cyr, 48, of 96 Hickory Ln., Woodbury, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Linda M. Frac, 64, of 8 Patricia Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Karen L. Guertin, 33, of 83 Morningside Dr., W, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Diana Hildreth, 55, of 1068 Main St., North, Woodbury, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Nicholas Lennon Irving, 29, of 11 Lucien Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Marie V. John, 47, of 274 Tyler Way, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Laurence Mason, 57, of 1175 Farmington Ave., Apt. 406, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with evading responsibility of injury and or property damage.
- Shirley A. Mills, 32, of 34 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Bianca Ouchana, 35, of 16B Case St., Farmington, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Brian M. Paganini, 38, of 39 Rocky Rd., West, Harwinton, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- John Perillo, 33, of 220 Beach Rd., Wolcott, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Gracelynn Elizabeth Pitch, 20, of 117 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Emily Maria Planas, 24, of 1129 Wolcott St., 4 7, Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Nicholas R. Salza, 24, of 179 Hawthorne Ave., Apt. A2, Derby, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Ivan Viteri, 22, of 54 Bartholomew St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Monica K. Williams, 31, of 412 Bunker Hill Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with second offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Crystal Yurchick, 38, of 14 Emmett St., Terryville, was arrested on Tuesday, April 10, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.
- Damian Cordero, 38, of 305 Camp St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 11, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Thatyana Lim, 29, of 52 Tulip St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 11, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Stephen Minacci, 31, of Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, April 11, and charged with first degree failure to appear. In another incident on the same day, Minacci was also charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Dakota Joseph Sanangelo, 22, of 14 Cobblefield Ct., Wolcott, was arrested on Wednesday, April 11, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Kevin Mark Anderson, 27, of 28 Arlene Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Brian Demers, 48, of 50 High St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Deria A. Mohamud, 44, of 68 Wooddale Dr., Unionville, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration or license suspended or revoked, criminal impersonation, and interfering with an officer.
- Joseph Moore, 33, of 403 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with violation of probation.
- Donald Mott, 42, of 111 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Luke Andrew Ouellette, 22, of 152 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Christina A. Rhynhart, 30, of 330 Bishop St., Apt. 610, Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Phillip A. Sims, 35, of 102 South St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Jordan J. Singleton, 21, of 132 High St., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Dante Westerlund, 21, of 88 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, April 12, and charged with possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Robert Cotten, 25, of 327 Linwood Cemetery, Colchester, was arrested on Friday, April 13, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, improper number of headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Hannah Jean Evon, 30, of 6 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Justin D. Lynch, 34, of 54 Jefferson Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 13, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Joseph Moore, 33, of 403 West St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, April 13 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of a protective order, and third degree assault.