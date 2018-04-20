Volunteers for Pequabuck cleanup sought

The Pequabuck River Watershed Association is looking for volunteers to aid in the annual river cleanup. The cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 28, form eight o’clock in the morning until 12:30pm.

PRWA President, Mary Rydingsward, said in a press release, “The Pequabuck River Watershed Association is dedicated to protecting the Pequabuck River because a healthy community depends upon a healthy river. This cleanup will help showcase the river when people assemble in Forestville for the Annual Duck Race Sunday, May 6. The Pequabuck River is so important to our community; we’ve got to take every opportunity we can to protect it; for us and for future generations.”

This year, the cleanup will cover areas in Terryville, Bristol, and Plainville. To learn more about the Terryville cleanup, contact Jolene Dutkiewicz at jdutk@yahoo.com, or (860)204-2518. For more information regarding the cleanups in Bristol and Plainville, contact Rydingsward at maryrydingsward@gmail.com, or (860)670-4761. Information is also available on the Facebook Page, Pequabuck River Watershed Association.