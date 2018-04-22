Fire report for April 20

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents.

April 6

170 Riverside Ave., lock-out.

April 7

Laurel Street and Norht Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Divinity Street and Park Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

James P. Casey Road and Hill Street, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

50 Oakridge Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

April 8

39-41 Washington St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Southdown Drive and Dorset Horn Lane, natural vegetation fire, other.

Shrub Road and Oakhill Drive, power line down.

2 New Britain Fire Station, cover assignment, standby, moveup.

187 Blakeslee St., lock-out.

April 9

376 Woodland St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

James P. Casey Road and Hart Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

420 North Main St., natural vegetation fire, other.

261 Stafford Ave., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

431 North Main St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment,

100 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

164 Chestnut St., passenger vehicle fire.

April 10

98 Stewart St., good intent call, other.

19 West St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

170 Newell Ave, lock-out.

Center Street and Bellevue Avenue, vehicle accident, general clean up.

52 Sheila Ct., good intent call, other.

Maple Street and Burlington Avenue, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

April 11

1400 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

82 Bernie Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

April 12

Brook Street and Artisan Street, power line down.

11 Mellen St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Washington Street and Frederick Street, power line down.

28 Lincoln Place, unauthorized burning.

Stevens Street and Jerome Avenue, accident, potential accident, other.

Magnolia Avenue and Allen Street.

105 West St., good intent call.

502 South St., cooking fire, confined to container.

62 El Toro Dr., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

267 Main St., lock-out.

45 Concord St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

64 Cabot St., smoke or odor removal.

632 King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

502 South St., vehicle accident with injuries.

Woodland Street and Maple Street, extrication of victims from vehicle.

124 Lakeside Dr., smoke or odor removal.

Ronzo Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

44 Rosemont Ave., passenger vehicle fire.