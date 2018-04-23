Vietnam War Lapel pins update

Due to the increase of Vietnam War Lapel Pin presentations nationwide the cut off date for the June 2 event held by American Legion Post 2 at the Bristol Public Library has been pushed up to April 30.

If one signs up after that date, the Post will be unable to ensure a pin.

The Department of Defense, which partnered with the Bristol library for this event, needs 30 days to ensure delivery of the lapel pins on time. If one misses this event, Post 2 is working on one in the Fall.

You can still sign up at the Main Desk at the Bristol library or call the library at (860) 584-7787 to register. Deadline is April 30.