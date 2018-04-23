Winsted man dies in multi-car crash on Jerome Ave.

A Winsted man died following a multiple car accident on Friday night.

Police said that on April 20 at about 9:39 am, they received a report of a car crash on Jerome Avenue at Maple Street. Police said emergency personnel responded and found one occupant of one of the involved vehicles unresponsive. CPR was performed on scene and the occupant, Arthur Deraleua of Winsted, was transported by ambulance to Bristol Hospital where he died.

Police said preliminary investigation found that Mary Deraleau, 72, Winsted, was traveling south on Jerome Avenue in a 2009 Toyota Corolla. Arthur Deraleau, 87, was in the front passenger seat. Mary Deraleua approached the intersection with Maple Avenue and crashed into the rear of a 2010 Jaguar XF being operated by Shakeya King, age 30 of Bristol. King had been stopped for a traffic light at the intersection. The impact caused a chain reaction involving two other vehicles that were stopped in front of King– a 2016 Honda CRV, operated by Sandra Krajick, 59, of Unionville; and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 operated by Toshita Kumar, 36, Unionville.

Police said Mary Deraleau was transported to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation. Arthur Deraleau was unresponsive and transported to Bristol Hospital, where he later died.

Police said King reported minor injuries on scene but was not transported. Police said Krajick and Kumar did not report any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the departments Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Officer O’Connor at (860)584-3032.