A Plate at the Table to help For Goodness Sake, to be held May 22

For Goodness Sake, a local 501c3 nonprofit that provides donated furniture and household goods to individuals and families transitioning to independent living, will have its 4th annual fundraising dinner, A Plate at the Table, on Tuesday, May 22, at Kinsmen Brewing Company in Southington, 6 to 9 p.m.

Attendees will be treated to food plus live music from the band, All Washed Up. There also will be a silent auction and raffle, with all proceeds going to support For Goodness Sake. Tickets are $40 per person and can be bought either online at the For Goodness Sake website (www.forgoodnessake.org) or in person at the organization’s warehouse at 273 Riverside Ave. in Bristol, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door.

For Goodness Sake provides direct aid, such as furniture and household goods, making an empty space into a home. The organization accepts gently used furniture and household goods from the community and distributes them to people in need, serving families and individuals in Bristol, Burlington, Farmington, Harwinton, New Britain, Plainville, Plantsville, Plymouth, Southington, West Hartford, and Wolcott. Clients must be referred from a partner agency.

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer at For Goodness Sake, visit its website at www.forgoodnessake.org.