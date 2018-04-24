City honoring volunteers

The City of Bristol is currently celebrating National Volunteer week, the annual celebration observed to promote and show appreciation for volunteerism and volunteers. Established in 1974, a press release from the city explained, National Volunteer Week has grown exponentially with numerous volunteer projects and special events throughout the week. It also provides an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to come together to tackle tough challenges, and build stronger, more resilient communities.

“Bristol is fortunate to have hundreds of volunteers that work within our community utilizing their time and talent to make a difference in the lives of citizens,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “For city purposes alone, we have dozens of people who serve on boards and commissions that have policy and regulatory authority.”

Bristol Hospital held a luncheon on Thursday to honor the over 200 volunteers who last year gave nearly 22,000 hours to the hospital, reported the press release.

“These volunteers provide assistance to over 32 different departments and are considered an essential part of the hospital’s operations. According to the Independent Sector, a firm that estimates the value of volunteer time, those 22,000 hours calculates to over $532,000,” stated Karen Cornell, the hospital’s Director of Patient & Customer Relations, Communications, Pastoral Care and Volunteer Services, reported the press release.

“This is a great time to shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, as well as to thank and recognize all volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in our community,” said Zoppo-Sassu in the press release.